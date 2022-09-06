Reports: '23 C Isaiah Miranda Sets Official Visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been very selective in who they pursue out on the recruiting trail since head coach Kenny Payne took over, but they are making a lot of progress in the recruitment of one of their top targets in the Class of 2023.

Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy center Isaiah Miranda has locked in an official visit to the Cardinals for later this week, and will make it to campus on Friday, Sept. 9, according to ZagsBlog's Adam Zagoria, On3's Joe Tipton and 24/7 High School Hoops.

Last week, Miranda dropped his list of top schools, with Louisville still in the running. Georgetown, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA, UConn and USC rounded out his list. So far, he has taken official visits to Georgetown and USC, while unofficially visiting UCLA and UConn.

The 7-foot, 200-pound big man has seen his recruitment take a noticeable uptick since the start of the summer, and is trending towards five-star status. He currently ranks as high as the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 28 player in the nation according to Rivals.

Miranda originally hails from the New England area, starting his high school career at Pawtucket (R.I.) Tolman. He spent last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy before transferring out to California.

With Louisville focusing so much on guards and wings in the 2023 cycle, Miranda is currently the only uncommitted power forward or center to hold a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. They hold a single commitment in the cycle, coming via La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Isaiah Miranda via ZagsBlog)

