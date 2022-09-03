Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been heavily involved with a select number of guards and wings in the Class of 2023, but they are also making headway with one of their top big man targets in the cycle.

Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy center Isaiah Miranda announced his top eight schools on Friday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Georgetown, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA, UConn and USC round out his list.

“The coaching staff that has moved in really has a lot of history with getting guys to the pros and they are really good at developing guys," Miranda said of Louisville to 247Sports. "I want to know how they would utilize me and how they would get me better and help me to get pro ready by the time I’m ready to make that transition to becoming pro.”

According to On3, Louisville is next on Miranda's list for an official visit, and that he is "excited to get down there." A date for his visit was not listed.

The 7-foot, 200-pound big man has seen his recruitment take a noticeable uptick since the start of the summer, and is trending towards five-star status. He currently ranks as the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 30 player in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Miranda originally hails from the New England area, starting his high school career at Pawtucket (R.I.) Tolman. He spent last year at Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy before transferring out to California.

With Louisville focusing so much on guards and wings in the 2023 cycle, Miranda is currently the only uncommitted power forward or center to hold a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. They hold a single commitment in the cycle, coming via La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Isaiah Miranda via ZagsBlog)

