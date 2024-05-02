Louisville Report

'25 Guard Isaiah Sealy Receives Louisville Offer

The top-50 prospect in regarded as the top player in the state of Arkansas.

Matthew McGavic

Springdale (Ark.) HS guard and Louisville recruit Isaiah Sealy
Springdale (Ark.) HS guard and Louisville recruit Isaiah Sealy / Nick Wenger via BOAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is honing in on yet another top-50 Class of 2025 prospect.

Springdale (Ark.) HS guard Isaiah Sealy announced Wednesday that he had been extended a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals. He currently holds nearly nine D1 offers, with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and others in the mix.

The 6-foot-5, 194-pound combo guard is regarded as the top player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 47 overall prospect in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's regarded as a consensus four-star prospect.

During the first leg of the Nike EYBL summer circuit in Memphis last month, Sealy had a standout performance for Pro Skills Elite. In three games, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 18.0 minutes.

Sealy is now the seventh 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.

Murray (Ut.) Utah Prep guard J.J. Mandaquit, San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno, Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament and Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills forward Trent Sisley and Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran guard Nigel James all have been offered in the last few weeks.

(Photo of Isaiah Sealy: Nick Wenger via BOAS)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic