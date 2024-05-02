'25 Guard Isaiah Sealy Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is honing in on yet another top-50 Class of 2025 prospect.
Springdale (Ark.) HS guard Isaiah Sealy announced Wednesday that he had been extended a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals. He currently holds nearly nine D1 offers, with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and others in the mix.
The 6-foot-5, 194-pound combo guard is regarded as the top player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 47 overall prospect in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's regarded as a consensus four-star prospect.
During the first leg of the Nike EYBL summer circuit in Memphis last month, Sealy had a standout performance for Pro Skills Elite. In three games, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 18.0 minutes.
Sealy is now the seventh 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.
Murray (Ut.) Utah Prep guard J.J. Mandaquit, San Bernardino (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing center Malachi Moreno, Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament and Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills forward Trent Sisley and Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran guard Nigel James all have been offered in the last few weeks.
(Photo of Isaiah Sealy: Nick Wenger via BOAS)
