Louisville Offers Class of 2022 SG Jaden Schutt

The three-star prospect from Illinois is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from Louisville men's basketball program.

(Photo of Jaden Schutt via StockRisers)

YORKVILLE, Ill. - With the transfer portal starting to cool down as we progress into the summer months, Louisville head coach Chris Mack and the rest of his coaching staff have started to refocus their recruiting efforts to the high school ranks.

Late Tuesday night, three-star Class of 2022 shooting guard Jaden Schutt announced that he had officially received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. It is the 18th offer that Schutt had collected, also holding offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and others.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound prospect is the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Illinois, the No. 14 shooting guard in the Class of 2022 and the No. 114 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. He is regarded as a three-star prospect.

During his junior campaign for Yorkville (Ill.) Christian, Schutt, averaged 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals. He has also been turning heads out on the AAU circuits thanks in part to his ability to shoot the ball.

“I would describe my game as an athletic shooting guard who can get up and finish above the rim and shoot the ball at a high percentage," Schutt told Rivals. "I’ve heard a lot of comparisons, but the most common is JJ Reddick."

Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 16 uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2022, including Schutt. They have a commitment from Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

