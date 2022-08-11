'24 SG Jamari Phillips Includes Louisville in Top Six

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While most recent recruiting buzz surrounding the Louisville men's basketball program involves prospects in the Class of 2023, the Cardinals are making headway with one of their top targets in the 2024 cycle.

Jamari Phillips, a shooting guard from Modesto (Calif.) Christian, announced his top six schools on Thursday, and Louisville is still in the running. UCLA, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Kansas and Oregon round out the list.

Head coach Kenny Payne got Louisville involved in Phillips' recruitment early on, offering him a scholarship back in early May. In fact, Phillips was the Cardinals' first offer in the Class of 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound two guard is one of the top prospects in the nation. He ranks as high as the No. 2 player in the state of California, the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 19 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

There's a reason Phillips is already so highly regarded. He had a tremendous sophomore season for Modesto Christian, putting up 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also had a standout showing on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in four games at the Kansas City session in early July.

Phillips might have been the first 2024 prospect to receive a Louisville offer, but he certainly wasn't the last, as Payne and Co. have now offered seven prospects in the class. In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to 10 uncommitted prospects, and hold one commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Jamari Phillips: Greg Jungferman via Scorebook Live)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter