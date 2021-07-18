'22 F Janiah Barker Lists Louisville Among Top Schools

The five star forward from the Peach State includes the Cardinals in her top schools.

(Photo of Janiah Barker via USA Basketball)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has already assembled an extremely impressive 2022 recruiting class, but the program is one step closer to landing the proverbial cherry on top.

Janiah Barker, a forward who plays for Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech, announced her top five schools on Sunday with the Cardinals making the cut. Walz and Co. are up against stout competition to land her, as South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia and Duke round our her list.

The Marietta, Ga. native is one of the most highly regarded prospects in the class. Not is she one of only 20 five star prospects according to ESPN HoopGurlz, but she is the No. 2 prospect in the nation, second only to Stanford commit Lauren Betts.

"Athletic perimeter threat with college-ready frame cleans the glass, handles coast-to-coast in transition game," ESPN's Dan Olson wrote in his scouting report of Barker. "Manufactures, delivers off the bounce in mid-range game to the arc; versatile in the front court, rises over the defender and finishes plays in traffic.

She also has some international experience, playing for the USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team. She helped lead to USA to a 6-0 record in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 7.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in six games.

Louisville currently sports four verbal commitments in the Class of 2022, with all being regarded as four-star ESPNW 100 prospects: forward Nyla Harris, point guard Zyanna Walker, wing Alexia Mobley and post Imani Lester

