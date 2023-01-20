Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prospects in the Class of 2025 have over two years until they set foot on the campuses of the schools that they sign with, and the Louisville men's basketball program is working to ensure that one of the top prospects in the cycle doesn't leave the state.

On Friday, it was announced that Jasper Johnson, a two-sport athlete who plays roughly an hour east of Louisville at Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, had received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals.

Louisville is the fifth Division 1 school to offer a scholarship to the sophomore, with Cincinnati, Memphis, Texas A&M and Xavier doing the same. Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Ohio State have also expressed interest in Johnson.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect also plays quarterback for Woodford County's football team, but his best work comes on the hardwood. According to Rivals, the point guard is the top-ranked 2025 basketball player in the state of Kentucky, as is their No. 26 prospect overall.

“I enjoy football, but I think basketball is where I am the best at,” Johnson told 247Sports last summer. His father, Dennis, played at Kentucky and in the NFL, and now serves as Woodford County's head football coach.

Johnson averaged 13.8 points per game as a freshman for Woodford County, while also shooting 51 percent from the field. He also plays AAU ball and on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Thad.

The local product is just one of four 2025 prospects with a Louisville offer so far, joining Toledo (Oh.) Emmanuel Christian school shooting guard Jerry Easter, St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon power forward Nicholas Randall and Las Vegas (N.V.) Bishop Gorman power forward Chris Nwuli.

(Photo of Jasper Johnson via A Sea of Blue)

