Report: Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers

The former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current Utah star is heading to Cleveland.

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell is finally on the move, but he isn't going to the team he has been heavily linked to throughout the offseason.

The Utah Jazz shooting guard has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

In return for Mitchell, the Jazz are receiving Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two yet-to-be-determined pick swaps from the Cavs. Sexton is also signing a four-year, $72 million contract as part of the sign-and-trade, per Charania.

For months, Mitchell has been heavily linked to trade rumors involving the New York Knicks, to the point where it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would end up in the Big Apple. Other teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards were rumored to be involved.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound guard is coming off of another stellar year, averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 5.3 assists per game. He also shot 44.8 percent from the field as well as 35.5 percent on three point attempts. He was named an NBA All-Star for the third time, all coming in consecutive seasons.

Since entering the league in 2017, the Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but success and vaulted into certified superstardom. Over 337 career games, Mitchell is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

After a red-hot performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Mitchell and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, guaranteed for $163 million.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)

