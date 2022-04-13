Morehead State Transfer Johni Broome Includes Louisville in Top Eight

The big man is one of the top remaining players in the transfer portal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still waiting on their first commitment since hiring Kenny Payne as their next head coach, they are continuing to insert themselves into the mix for the top talent in the country.

Johni Broome, who is coming off of a stellar second season with Morehead State, announced his top eight schools Tuesday night with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Memphis round out his list.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man entered the portal earlier this month, and instantly became one of the top transfer targets in the nation. On top of averaging 16.8 points per game, his rebounds was good for ninth in Division I and his 3.85 blocks ranked third. He was tabbed as a First Team All-OVC selection, and named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Broome is currently ranked as the top remaining player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

“They just got Kenny Payne and I like the work he's done in the past. I think he can help me get to the next step," Broome told 247Sports' Dushawn London when asked what stood out about Louisville.

The Plant City, Fla. native also has a penchant for big games. He put up 27 points and 12 rebounds in the OVC Championship against Belmont as a freshman, then had 32 and eight vs. Murray State this past season in the Eagles' return to the OVC title game.

Should Broome choose to commit to Louisville, it would cement the front court as the bona fide strength of the Cardinals next season. Payne already has commitments from big men Sydney Curry, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J Traynor, and could still bring back Roosevelt Wheeler as well.

Louisville is also returning El Ellis and Mike James for next season, and is still waiting for Class of 2022 commit Kamari Lands to sign his NLI, although it is widely expected he will do so.

(Photo of John Broome: Aaron Doster - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter