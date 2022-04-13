Skip to main content

Morehead State Transfer Johni Broome Includes Louisville in Top Eight

The big man is one of the top remaining players in the transfer portal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still waiting on their first commitment since hiring Kenny Payne as their next head coach, they are continuing to insert themselves into the mix for the top talent in the country.

Johni Broome, who is coming off of a stellar second season with Morehead State, announced his top eight schools Tuesday night with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Memphis round out his list.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man entered the portal earlier this month, and instantly became one of the top transfer targets in the nation. On top of averaging 16.8 points per game, his rebounds was good for ninth in Division I and his 3.85 blocks ranked third. He was tabbed as a First Team All-OVC selection, and named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Broome is currently ranked as the top remaining player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

“They just got Kenny Payne and I like the work he's done in the past. I think he can help me get to the next step," Broome told 247Sports' Dushawn London when asked what stood out about Louisville.

The Plant City, Fla. native also has a penchant for big games. He put up 27 points and 12 rebounds in the OVC Championship against Belmont as a freshman, then had 32 and eight vs. Murray State this past season in the Eagles' return to the OVC title game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should Broome choose to commit to Louisville, it would cement the front court as the bona fide strength of the Cardinals next season. Payne already has commitments from big men Sydney Curry, Jae'Lyn Withers and J.J Traynor, and could still bring back Roosevelt Wheeler as well.

Louisville is also returning El Ellis and Mike James for next season, and is still waiting for Class of 2022 commit Kamari Lands to sign his NLI, although it is widely expected he will do so.

(Photo of John Broome: Aaron Doster - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

3yeLd_3E
Other Sports

Louisville Defeats Cincinnati in Barnburner Midweek Showdown

By University of Louisville PR2 hours ago
USATSI_17157050_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Louisville WR Tyler Harrell Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
bmGHx2Tc
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Keg of Nails, Baseball Style (Week 9)

By Matthew McGavic21 hours ago
USATSI_18067287_168388606_lowres
Basketball

'Are you ready?': Nolan Smith Returns Home to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
USATSI_17127162_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Mike Pegues to Join Thad Matta’s Staff at Butler

By Matthew McGavicApr 12, 2022
USATSI_17983196_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Three Former Cards Taking Part in 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

By Matthew McGavicApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18005219_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Los Angeles Sparks Select Kianna Smith in Second Round of 2022 WNBA Draft

By Matthew McGavicApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18004426_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Indiana Fever Select Emily Engstler with No. 4 Overall Pick of 2022 WNBA Draft

By Matthew McGavicApr 11, 2022