Reports: Carlik Jones & Ryan Betley Receiving Interest from Louisville

Former Radford guard Carlik Jones and former Penn guard Ryan Betley are both receiving interest from the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program, according to reports from ESPN's Jeff Borzello and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Head coach Chris Mack did not waste any time reaching out to Jones, as his transfer news had only been a couple hours old. Though he has good reason, as the six-foot-1 guard is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford. Mack is not the only one hoping to land his services, as UConn, Memphis, Maryland, Marquette, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, DePaul and West Virginia have all been in contact with him.

Betley has been in the transfer portal since Mar. 12, but he is just as valuable of an asset as Jones is. A four-year starter at Penn, the six-foot-five guard averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in his senior year. He is also hearing from Arizona, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Utah State, VCU, Toledo, Colorado State, Hofstra, Drexel, Charleston, Delaware, William & Mary and Northeastern.

Both players are graduate transfers and would be immediately eligible to play next season.

