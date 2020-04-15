Jazmine Jones prepares for professional career

Jazmine Jones is awaiting the 2020 WNBA Draft with plenty of anticipation.

The former Louisville women’s basketball player whose career was abruptly ended with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has stayed busy by communicating with WNBA coaches and general managers in preparation for Friday night’s draft.

Jones has spoken with five teams over the last month as she plans her professional career.

“I’m a little nervous to say the least, but I’m also excited,” Jones said.

Jones will follow the draft, which airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN, in her Louisville apartment. She plans to watch the selections with her family on a Zoom Meeting call.

Jones likes the feedback she has received from WNBA coaches and general managers. They credited her with being able to play on both ends of the floor.

Jones says she has tried to be herself during the pre-draft process.

“I think I can bring high energy, high volume player with a motor. The versatility to defend one, two, three and maybe even fours,” Jones said. “The passion and energy that I bring every day knowing that I’m going to play both sides of the floor.”

Jones, who finished her career at Louisville with the most games played in program history, isn’t reliant on a WNBA team selecting her in the draft for her professional career to begin.

Jones has already signed a contract with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, a professional French women’s basketball team. Tarbes competes in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), the top professional women’s basketball league in France.

Jones would leave for France in August if she doesn’t play in the WNBA this upcoming year.

“I’m excited and nervous, it is something that is new,” Jones said. “Definitely that is going to be a big challenge because I am in another country and far away from family and friends.”

Without access to Louisville’s facility because campus is closed, Jones has been running daily and doing body weight workouts to stay in shape.

The three-year starter ended her senior year as a member of the All-ACC First team and ACC All-Defensive. Jones averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field in 2019-20.