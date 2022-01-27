Skip to main content

Watch: Louisville Interim AD Josh Heird Talks Separation With Chris Mack

The interim athletic director for the Cardinals discussed the decision to mutually part ways with men's basketball head coach Chris Mack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville is now in the market for a new men's basketball head coach.

On Wednesday, the university announced that they had mutually parted ways with Chris Mack, effective immediately. The Board of Directors and ULAA Board of Trustees approved a separation agreement worth $4.8 million over three years.

"Doing what's best for the guys in the locker room was the mutual ground Chris and I found in order to come to an amicable resolution," interim athletic director Josh Heird said. "Our Board of Trustees and ULAA Board members agreed this was our best path forward, thus we're moving forward."

Louisville currently sits at 11-9 on the season and 5-5 in the ACC, and has lost five of their last six games. After going 13-7 last season and narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Cardinals are trending towards once again not cracking the Big Dance.

"We had had a conversation last week about the state of the program, and quite frankly, asked the question, "what happens if this thing doesn't turn around?"," Heird said. "I think everybody in this room has watched our men's basketball program, and over the weekend realized that that was probably the direction we were headed."

After the decision was made to mutually part ways with Mack, Heird took time to meet with the media. He discussed the what lead up to the decision, the upcoming coaching search, matters with the ongoing NCAA investigation and its effect on the search, and more.

Read More

Below is the video from his press conference:

(Photo of Josh Heird: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Report)



