Kenny Payne Hires Josh Jamieson as Final Assistant at Louisville

Jamieson has spent the last 15 seasons in various capacities with Oregon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne's coaching staff is now officially complete.

Current Oregon executive director coach Josh Jamieson is joining the Cardinals as the third and final assistant on Payne's staff, the program announced Wednesday.

"I am both extremely excited and deeply honored to be joining Coach Payne's staff at Louisville," Jamieson said in a release. "I have been blessed to work with Coach Payne and I share his unbreakable commitment to developing young men in a way that allows them to reach their true potential. The opportunity to join the Louisville family is very special to me and my family. "

Payne, who was hired to be the head coach back on Mar. 18, hired former Duke assistant Nolan Smith and former Kansas legend/Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning as his first two assistants earlier this month.

He also reportedly hired Justin Perez - the son of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez - to be his Director of Basketball Operations, but that has yet to be officially announced.

Jamieson has spent the last 15 seasons in Eugene with the Ducks, including his first 14 as the director of operations. His first two seasons in Oregon were spent alongside Payne, when he was an assistant for then-head coach Ernie Kent.

Oregon reached the NCAA Tournament in nine of Jamieson's 15 years with the program, including five Sweet 16's, two Elite Eight's and a Final Four appearance in 2017. The Ducks averaged almost 23 wins per season during his tenure - including 20 games in each of the last 12 seasons - and won four of the last seven Pac-12 regular season titles.

The Ducks have produced three Pac-12 Players of the Year during Jamieson's tenure, with Joe Young, Dillon Brooks and Payton Prichard taking home the honors. They've also generated 12 NBA Draft picks, including three first round picks in Prichard, Chris Duarte and Troy Brown, Jr.

Prior to his most recent stint with Oregon, he was an assistant coach at South Medford HS for two seasons, and the University of Portland for another two. He had also served as a graduate manager with the Ducks from 2001 to 2003.

(Photo of Josh Jamieson: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

