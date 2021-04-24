Louisville Transfer Guard Josh Nickelberry Commits to La Salle

The shooting guard has found a new home after moving on from the Cardinals.

PHILADELPHIA - Former Louisville men's basketball guard Josh Nickelberry, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced Saturday on his Instagram that he has committed to La Salle.

He was the second Cardinal to depart the program following the end of the 2020-21 season. Sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon entered his name in the portal the day after Selection Sunday, and later committed to Grand Canyon.

"Thank you to Coach Mack, my teammates and all of Card Nation of these past two years," Nickelberry said when he entered the portal. "Louisville will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound shooting guard dealt with numerous injuries over his two-year Louisville career. He missed the first five games of this past season due to offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, then missed four more games down the stretch due to illness and a write injury. As a freshman, he also missed seven late season games due to an ankle injury.

The past season, he averaged just 2.8 points in just nine games and shot 22.2% from the floor and 21.9% on three point attempts. As a freshman, he only saw the court 15 times, averaging 0.8 points while shooting 20.0% and 28.6%.

The Fayetteville, N.C. native was Mack's first recruit upon taking the head coaching position at Louisville, joining as part of the 'Super Six' Class of 2019. As a senior for Northwood Temple Academy, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game leading them a 20-14 record and a runner-up position in the 2019 1A NCISAA North Carolina state championship.

Despite finishing with 2,904 career points in high school, Nickelberry departed Louisville having only scored 37 career points as a Cardinal.

