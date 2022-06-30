Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Josie Williams, a graduate transfer from West Haven, Utah who played the last four seasons at Utah Valley State, has signed a financial aid agreement to continue her collegiate basketball and academic career at the University of Louisville, head coach Jeff Walz announced.

A two-time All-Western Athletic Conference first-team performer, Williams led Utah Valley State with 17.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game as a senior in 2021-22 when she led the WAC and ranked fifth in the country in rebounding. The 6-foot-5 center set a single-season school record with 24 double-doubles, which was tied for fourth in the country. She finished seventh nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 4.4 and 12th in defensive rebounds per game at 8.0.

“We are thrilled to add Josie to our Cardinal family,” Walz said. “She brings experience and depth to our front court. We are excited to get her on campus as soon as we can.”

As a junior in 2020-21, Williams averaged team-highs of 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor to earn first team all-conference accolades. She scored in double figures in 16 of 20 games and became the program’s first player to be named to the WAC’s All-Tournament Team.

The 2021-22 campaign was a standout season for Williams, scoring in double figures in all 30 games and registering double-doubles in 12 of the final 13 games of the season. An Academic All-WAC selection, Williams tallied a career-high 31 points on 12-for-16 shooting at California Baptist. Williams set career-highs of 19 rebounds on two occasions, in win over Portland State and in a victory over Dixie State.

In being named to the WAC All-Tournament team, Williams tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds in a tournament win over UTRGV and closed the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds against Stephen F. Austin. A two-time WAC Player of the Week, Williams scored 20 points or more eight times and had 15 rebounds or more eight times.

In four seasons with the Wolverines, Williams is one on the top players in school history, finishing in the top 10 in many of the school’s statistical categories. Williams closed her tenure at Utah Valley State, sixth in scoring with 1,221 points, third with 783 rebounds and 110 blocks, and second with a 52.1 shooting percentage. Her 7.4 rebounding average per game and 77.6 free throw percentage ranks third in school history.

(Photo of Josie Williams via Utah Valley University Athletics)

