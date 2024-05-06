Louisville Offers Local '25 Product Kaden Magwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2025 prospect has been identified as a target of the Louisville men's basketball program, and this time it's one with local ties.
Kaden Magwood, a guard who started his high school career at Louisville (Ky.) Western, announced Sunday night that he had been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. He also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, West Virginia and others.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle, ranking as high as the No. 94 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the No. 99 nationally prospect per the 247Sports Composite
The Louisville native spent his first season in high school at Western, and had a breakout freshman season. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 51.6 percent on threes, helping guide the Warriors to a 23-5 record. After the season, he transferred to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., where he has been ever since.
Recently, Magwood has been shining out on this offseason's AAU circuit. In eight games played so far for Team Loaded at the Adidas 3SSB, he is averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals while putting up a blazing hot shooting split of 57.1/63.0/82.4.
"His shot-making, and step-back game in particular, was just lethal," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote of Magwood, who was named a 3SSB standout. "He was able to create space on demand, always on balance, and then able to utilize his high release. While his confidence and swagger were on full display, there were also some signs of unselfishness and passing, and the more he can marry those two components together, the more deadly he'll become.
Magwood is now the eighth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.
(Photo of Kaden Magwood: Patrick O'Brien - Phenom)
