Class of 2023 SF Kaleb Glenn Commits to Louisville

The local prospect becomes the first commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has just secured one of their biggest recruiting wins under head coach Chris Mack.

Class of 2023 prospect Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose them over Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward was arguably Louisville's top target in the class, and not just because he's a local product. He ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kentucky (Reed Sheppard), and No. 39 in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-highest ranked recruit in the Chris Mack era, behind only current junior wing Samuell Williamson.

In both his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs, Glenn averaged a double-double. He put up 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds his first year, leading Male to a 32-4 record and received a Second Team Freshman All-American selection from MaxPreps.

As a follow up act, despite Male playing just 11 games due to COVID-19, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn an honorable mention on MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team. The Bulldogs have yet to tip-off for Glenn's junior year.

Glenn is the first commitment for Louisville in the Class of 2023. The Cardinals have one commitment in the '22 recruiting cycle in small forward Tae Davis - the younger brother of current Louisville sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: Donna Witten via The Daily Hoosier)

