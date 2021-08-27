August 27, 2021
'23 Male SF Kaleb Glenn Lists Louisville Among Top Schools

The local prospect has included the Cardinals in his list of top four schools.
Author:
Publish date:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 is one step closer to becoming a Cardinal.

Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced his top four schools on Friday with the Cardinals making cut. Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M round out the list.

There's a reason that the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward is arguably Louisville's top target in the class, and not just because he's a local product. According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, he is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, and No. 41 in the nation.

In both his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs, Glenn averaged a double-double. He put up 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds his first year, leading Male to a 32-4 record and received a Second Team Freshman All-American selection from MaxPreps.

As a follow up act, despite Male playing just 11 games due to COVID-19, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds to earn an honorable mention of MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team.

Glenn took an unofficial visit to campus when the mandatory recruiting dead period ended in June, and is also expected to take another for "Louisville Live" on Sept. 18.

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: Donna Witten via The Daily Hoosier)



