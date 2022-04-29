Louisville '22 Commit Kamari Lands Signs Letter of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After giving his verbal pledge to the Louisville men's basketball program almost four months ago, the Cardinals have finally received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit Kamari Lands, the program announced Friday.

"Kamari is a very talented forward who has a gift of putting the ball in the basket," head coach Kenny Payne said in a release. "While he can score, he is a complete player who can also really rebound and pass as well. He's a high character young man who is all about winning."

Previously a Syracuse commit, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing committed to Louisville all the way back on New Year's Day, when Chris Mack was still the head coach of the Cardinals. Even after the program mutually parted ways with Mack later that month, then hired Payne back in mid-March, Lands had hinted multiple times that he wanted to remain a Cardinal.

Lands is a native of Indianapolis, but played his high school ball for Hillcrest Prep out in Phoenix, Ariz. He had an extremely productive senior season, averaging 33.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

While Lands is Louisville's lone high school commitment as of right now, he is a near-consensus top-40 prospect. He is ranked as the No. 38 player in the nation according to the final SI99, and the No. 39 player in the final ESPN 100 rankings.

He also might not be the Cardinals' only commitment in the 2022 class for very long. Former LSU signee Devin Ree, who Louisville is the presumptive frontrunner for, is set to announce his commitment on May 2. Payne landed former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who signed with Louisville Thursday.

Louisville has just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler. Eight players this offseason have either graduated or enter the transfer portal.

(Photo of Kamari Lands via University of Louisville Athletics)

