Report: Kamari Lands Staying Committed to Louisville Despite Mack Departure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Usually whenever any collegiate athletics program decides to fire their head coach, they can usually expect decommitments from the prospects they have recruited. Considering the relationships the coach and their staff has built over the course of a recruitment, this hardly comes as a surprise.

Fortunately for the Louisville men's basketball program, it seems that - for now - they are dodging this bullet.

Even after the Cardinals and head coach Chris Mack mutually decides to part ways two weeks ago, Class of 2022 commit and Louisville commit Kamari Lands told ZagsBlog's Jacob Polacheck that he isn't going anywhere.

“I kind of figured it was going to happen, but I didn’t figure the timing of it,” Lands told Polacheck. “As of right now, I’m definitely going to Louisville still. I’m not de-committing or nothing. I’m definitely going there right now.”

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing also added that the relationship with Coach Mack was a "big reason why I chose Louisville," and that he'll see if the next staff will "come in and bring that same type of energy to the court."

It's a similar sentiment that shared by Kaleb Glenn, Louisville's lone commitment in the Class of 2023. Shortly after Mack's departure, the Male HS product told the Courier-Journal that “as of right now I’m still locked in," and that he will "wait until whatever happens with the new coach and go from there.”

Lands is the lone verbal commit in the '22 cycle for the Cardinals. Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis and Bahamian center Fredrick King both signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Louisville during the early signing period.

So far this season, Lands is having an extremely productive senior season, averaging 34.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. He ranks as the No. 47 prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

(Photo of Kamari Lands via FanSided's Inside the Loud House)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter