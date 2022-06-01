'24 Wing Karter Knox Receives Louisville Offer

Knox is only the second Class of 2024 prospect to be extended an offer from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been busy trying to complete the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but head coach Kenny Payne has also kept his eye on the future as well.

Karter Knox, a small forward for Tampa (Fla.) Catholic and one of the top players in the Class of 2024, announced earlier this week that he is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. Louisville is one of just four programs to extend an early offer to Knox, joining Arizona State, Illinois and Boise State

Since taking over as the head coach of the Cardinals, Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too. Knox is only the second Class of 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Jamari Phillips who was offered in early May.

But there's a very good reason that Knox is one of the early lucky ones. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 7 player in the 2024 cycle, according to Rivals. He was a stat sheet stuffer during his sophomore season for Tampa Catholic, averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

There's also a family connection to Payne. Knox's older brother Kevin, who currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks, played for Payne when he was an assistant coach at Kentucky

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 18 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Lumiere (Ind.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Karter Knox via Prep Hoops)

