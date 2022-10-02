Report: '24 Wing Karter Knox to Visit Cardinals for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Add another prospect to the expected visitor list for Louisville Live.

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic small forward Karter Knox, a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2024, will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals on Oct. 21, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham and 24/7 High School Hoops. Knox will also be taking an official visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness the week before, per Branham.

Knox is now the fourth prospect who will be attending Louisville's annual preseason men's and women's basketball event. He joins fellow 2024 prospects Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy small forward Trentyn Flowers and Newport Coast (Calif.) Sage small forward Carter Bryant, as well as Class of 2023 Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy wing A.J. Johnson.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing has plenty of connections to Cardinals' head coach Kenny Payne. Knox's older brother Kevin, who currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks, played for Payne when he was an assistant coach at Kentucky.

Payne identified Knox as a target very early on his tenure as Louisville's head coach, offering him a scholarship back in June. He was just the second 2024 prospect to receive a Louisville offer, behind only Modesto (Calif.) Christian shooting guard Jamari Phillips.

Knox ranks as the No. 7 player in the 2024 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was a stat sheet stuffer during his sophomore season for Tampa Catholic, averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

He is one of nine uncommitted 2024 prospects to hold a UofL offer, although the Cardinals currently have no prospects committed in the class. In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville holds two verbal commitments in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of Karter Knox via Lexington Herald-Leader)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter