Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Florida State

The Cardinals have a few extra days off before hosting the Seminoles for a rematch.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78.
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is operating at full steam ahead as we enter the final few weeks of the regular season.

With their 75-60 win at Notre Dame this past Sunday, the Cardinals have now won 14 of their last 15 games since opening up the season at 6-5. They've clinched a 20-win season for the first time in five years, clinched at least a single-bye in the ACC Tournament, and are in a good position to earn one of the four double byes.

Louisville now has a few extra days off before returning to action - which will be a rematch with Florida State this Saturday. In the time since the last matchup between the two, Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

"He's just a legend," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "He's an institution in coaching. He's so respected by his peers for his longevity, for the success that he's had. Then the class with which he's gone about, the way he's operated, the way he's coached, the way he's ran his program over the last couple decades."

Prior to their matchup with the Seminoles, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game at Notre Dame, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Florida State, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

