LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Fresh Kimble brings energy against Wake Forest

samdraut

When it’s Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble’s time, he is ready to produce for Louisville men’s basketball. The graduate transfer from Saint Joseph’s had 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting with four assists and four rebounds as the Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Wake Forest 86-76 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 5.

Kimble made a season-high three 3-pointers and had his ninth game with four or more assists. Kimble had an efficient offensive performance, but he thought his defensive energy helped Louisville rally from a 12-point halftime deficit.

The Cardinals held Wake Forest scoreless for more than four minutes during a 15-0 run that allowed Louisville to take its first lead. Kimble scored Louisville’s first four points of the second half, making a free throw and hitting a shot from behind the arc.

“Every day isn’t going to be yours on this team with so much depth that we have, but when it’s your time to do what you need to do for the guys to win you have to do that,” Kimble said. “Tonight during the second half, I felt like I had to put my foot on the gas a little bit, not offensively, but more defensively.”

Wake Forest’s leading scorer Brandon Childress went 4 of 6 from the field for 10 points in the first half, but Kimble helped limit the Demon Deacon guard in the second half. Childress went 0 of 6 from the field and scored four points after halftime.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Kimble played defensively the way he has played all season.

“He’s arguably our best defender at that position, so you feel like you need him on the floor,” Mack said. “I thought Fresh was great. He had some timely threes but has to do a better job at the foul line because he had the ball in his hands a lot.”

Kimble calls playing for Louisville an everyday challenge since its high-level basketball.

“Every day is a different day, you got to bring a different attitude every single day,” Kimble said. “I’m continuing to fight, I’m continuing to fight for my guys, my coaches, the whole city, for us to do something special.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Energy carries Louisville in second half against Wake Forest

Cardinals answer Wake Forest with a 15-0 run for ninth straight win

samdraut

Louisville pulls past Wake Forest with second half run

Cardinals win ninth straight game to improve to 11-1 in the ACC

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals tip off against Wake Forest with their longest conference winning streak since 2008-09

samdraut

Louisville's Jordan Nwora candidate for Julius Erving Award

Junior is averaging 19.3 points and shooting 46 percent from the field

samdraut

Louisville baseball set for nationally televised games

Cardinals will play 18 games across ESPN family of networks for 2020 season

samdraut

Success builds confidence for Louisville football's offseason

Cardinals won't start from scratch during spring practices

samdraut

Results aid recruiting Scott Satterfield and Louisville staff

Cardinals won eight games and end season with bowl victory in Satterfield's first year

samdraut

Louisville experiences culture of Team USA

Cardinals watch two practices, compete in exhibition against National team

samdraut

Angel McCoughtry returns to Louisville with Team USA

Louisville all-time leading scorer and rebounder finishes with 11 points for USWNT in exhibition

samdraut

USA Women's National Team tops Louisville in Exhibition

USWNT ends five-game collegiate tour against Louisville in preparation for Olympics

samdraut