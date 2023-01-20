Skip to main content

'24 SF Kon Knueppel Receives Louisville Offer

The Wisconsin wing is regarded as "arguably the best shooter in his class."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With most prospects in the Class of 2023 already off the board, the Louisville men's basketball program's recruiting efforts in the high school ranks has shifted almost exclusively to the Class of 2024.

On Thursday, the head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals added another name to their big board for the cycle, extending a scholarship offer to Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran small forward Kon Knueppel.

The rising junior has already drawn a fair amount of high-major interest with Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Miami, Minnesota, Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin having already offered him. Knueppel has also been offered by and taken official visits to Notre Dame and Stanford.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing/shooting guard debuted as the No. 72 prospect in the class when the 247Sports Composite's ranking were first released last August, and has climbed up the ranking ever since. He currently stands as the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin, the No. 12 small forward in the class and No. 44 prospect in the nation according to the metric.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins calls Knueppel "arguably the best shooter in his class," and lists his pro comparison as Kyle Korver, who is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history.

Payne has been relatively selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer to, as Knueppel is one of just seven uncommitted prospects in the 2024 cycle to receive a Louisville offer so far. The Cardinals' lone commitment in the class is from Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception point guard T.J. Robinson.

(Photo of Kon Knueppel via Prep Hoops)

