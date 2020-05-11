Former Louisville Assistant Kenny Johnson Terminated by La Salle

Former University of Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Kenny Johnson has been terminated from the same role at La Salle University, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Mike Jensen.

An official reasoning was not given, but it is presumed to be due to Johnson's ties to the recent Notice of Allegations handed to Louisville by the NCAA.

Louisville received one Level I and three Level II allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

In one of the Level II allegations, Johnson is to have allegedly "violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct when he knowingly provided an extra benefit in the form of a $1,300" to Bowen's father.

Former assistant coach Jordan Fair and former head coach Rick Pitino were also listed in the allegations, and all three were fired by the University of Louisville in October of 2017. Johnson was hired by La Salle the following May.

Fair is no longer in coaching while Pitino is the current head coach of Iona College, and has stated that he "firmly disagrees" with the allegations.

What does this mean for Louisville? Well it's certainly not a good look as La Salle clearly did not want to deal with a potential show-cause penalty against Johnson. But at the same time, he is now no longer required to speak to NCAA regarding the Notice of Allegations. Time will tell if this benefits Louisville or not, but it certainly shouldn't give anyone involved a warm feeling of confidence.

