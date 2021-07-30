Report: Lakers Trade Montrezl Harrell to Wizards

The former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current Los Angeles big man is heading to Washington as part of the blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade.

(Photo of Montrezl Harrell: Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Montrezl Harrell has been traded to the Washington Wizards, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

The move comes after Harrell opted into his 2021-22 player option worth $9,720,900, which was used as a piece to acquire 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook. The Lakers also sent forward Kyle Kuzma, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope their No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and their 2024 and 2028 second round picks to the Wizards in the blockbuster deal.

Harrell only started one game over his 69 regular season appearances, but he still played an important role on the Lakers His 13.5 points per game was the most out of any non-starter, as was his 6.2 rebounds per game, and his 62.2% shooting from the field ranked fifth in the NBA.

Prior to his lone season with the Lakers, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound big man had spent the previous three seasons in the city of Los Angeles with the Clippers, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20. Harrell was traded to the Clippers from the Houston Rockets during the 2017 offseason, where he had spent the first two years of his career. Houston selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

A three-year player for the Cardinals, the Tarboro, N.C. native averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during his 2014-15 junior campaign, winning the Karl Malone Award for the nation's top collegiate power forward. He finished his Louisville career as the program’s all-time dunk leader with 227, and as a National Champion in 2013.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter