Louisville Makes Top Eight for ‘23 PG Lawrent Rice

The point guard from Ohio has included the Cardinals in his list of top schools.

DAYTON, Ohio - The Louisville men’s basketball program might be hard at work out recruiting prospects from the Class of 2022, but they are also making moves in the 2023 cycle.

Lawrent Rice, who plays at Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, announced his top eight schools Monday with the Cardinals making the cut. Ohio State, Xavier, Georgetown, Marquette, Notre Dame, Kansas State and VCU round out the list.

Louisville’s recruitment of Rice has been slowly building since last summer. He took an unofficial visit to the Cardinals as soon as the mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted, and he was officially offered a scholarship in mid-June.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard comes in as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 93 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

So far, Rice is having a solid junior campaign at Wayne. He is averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game, while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent on three-point attempts.

Read More

Louisville currently boasts just one commitment from the Class of 2023: Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn. The Cardinals have two signees in the 2022 cycle in Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis and Bahamian prospect Frederick King, as well as a verbal commit from Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep small forward Kamari Lands.

(Photo of Lawrent Rice via Prep Hoops)

