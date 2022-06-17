Skip to main content

Damion Lee Wins NBA Title With Golden State Warriors

A former Louisville men's basketball player has won an NBA Championship in back-to-back seasons.

BOSTON - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Damion Lee is now an NBA Champion.

Matched up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, his Golden State Warriors overcame an 2-1 series deficit, culminating in a 103-90 win Thursday night, clinching the best-of-seven series in six games after firing off three consecutive wins.

This marks the second year in a row that a former Cardinal has won an NBA championship after Jordan Nwora won last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. It is Golden State’s fourth title in eight years, with Stephen Curry securing his first Finals MVP after averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the series.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard saw the court just once in the series, being inserted during garbage time of the Warriors' 104-94 game five win. He attempted one three pointer in 1:19 of playing time, but did not make it.

Lee did play in 11 games during the Western Conference Playoffs, but had a limited role. He averaged only 10.4 minutes per game, putting up 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in the process. Though he did set a playoff-high 10 points in game five of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Baltimore native saw a lot more action during the 2021-22 regular season. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game over 63 appearances and five starts. He also shot 44.1 percent from the field and 33.7 percent on threes.

Lee was one of five former Cardinals to make it to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and had the deepest playoff run. Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz, Gorgui Dieng's Atlanta Hawks and David Johnson's Toronto Raptors were all eliminated in the first round, while Jordan Nwora's Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals.

(Photo of Damion Lee: Stephen Lew - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
Football

Phil Steele Names 10 Louisville Players to 2022 Preseason All-ACC Teams

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
USATSI_14023064_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Legend Angel McCoughtry Unveiling New Court in Shively Park

By Matthew McGavic11 hours ago
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville Preparing to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
USATSI_17921694_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Kenny Payne Working to Establish 'Championship Culture' in Year One at UofL

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
Trentyn-Flowers
Basketball

Louisville Reaches Out to Several '24 Prospects on First Day of Contact Period

By Matthew McGavic21 hours ago
57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

Kenny Payne Wants Louisville to Play a 'National Schedule'

By Matthew McGavicJun 15, 2022
USATSI_17925212_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Will Kenny Payne's Style of Play be at Louisville?

By Matthew McGavicJun 15, 2022
USATSI_17921468_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Kenny Payne: Louisville Won't Use NIL in Recruiting Pitches

By Matthew McGavicJun 14, 2022