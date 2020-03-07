Louisville Report
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Cavaliers | Game 31

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, where the Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) will be taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5 ACC) in their final game of the 2020 regular season.

The Cards are attempting their first regular season sweep over the Cavaliers since joining the ACC in the 2014-15 athletic season. With a win the Cards will also clinch a share of the ACC regular season title, and a loss by FSU as well will clinch it outright.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 4:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

PREGAME

Betting Line: Virginia -1.5 (BetOnline.ag)

Game Day Officials: Ron Groover, Tony Henderson, Clarence Armstrong

All-Time Series: Virginia leads 15-5

Probable Starters:

- Louisville Cardinals

G David Johnson

G Fresh Kimble

F Jordan Nwora

F Dwayne Sutton

C Steven Enoch

- Virginia Cavaliers

G Kihei Clark

G Braxton Key

G Tomas Woldentensae

G Casey Morsell

F Mamadi Diakite

Personnel Update: Louisville junior forward/center Malik Williams is "doubtful" today vs. Virginia (ankle).

Update: Freshman Aidan Igiehon is not dressed and will not play. Malik Williams had a boot on to start pregame warmups, but now is warming up without it.

FIRST HALF:

