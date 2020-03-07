Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Cavaliers | Game 31

Good afternoon from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, where the Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) will be taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5 ACC) in their final game of the 2020 regular season.

The Cards are attempting their first regular season sweep over the Cavaliers since joining the ACC in the 2014-15 athletic season. With a win the Cards will also clinch a share of the ACC regular season title, and a loss by FSU as well will clinch it outright.

Tipoff is set for 4:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

PREGAME

Betting Line: Virginia -1.5 (BetOnline.ag)

Game Day Officials: Ron Groover, Tony Henderson, Clarence Armstrong

All-Time Series: Virginia leads 15-5

Probable Starters:

- Louisville Cardinals

G David Johnson

G Fresh Kimble

F Jordan Nwora

F Dwayne Sutton

C Steven Enoch

- Virginia Cavaliers

G Kihei Clark

G Braxton Key

G Tomas Woldentensae

G Casey Morsell

F Mamadi Diakite

Personnel Update: Louisville junior forward/center Malik Williams is "doubtful" today vs. Virginia (ankle).

Update: Freshman Aidan Igiehon is not dressed and will not play. Malik Williams had a boot on to start pregame warmups, but now is warming up without it.

FIRST HALF: