Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson

Louisville men's basketball hosts Clemson at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 25 with a five-game winning streak. The Cardinals (16-3 overall, 7-1 in the ACC) defeated Georgia Tech for sole possession of first place in the conference.

Clemson (10-8 overall, 4-4 in the ACC) have won four of their last five games, defeating Wake Forest Jan. 21.

Louisville will honor its 1974-75 NCAA Final Four team at halftime in celebration of 45th anniversary.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Clemson starters: Hunter Tyson, Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp, Curran Scott, John Newmann III

Clemson wins the tip, but misses a 3-pointer from the wing on its opening possession. Nwora is called for a traveling violation on Louisville's first possession.

Perry makes a pull-up jumper in the paint for the game's first points a minute after tip-off.

Perry makes another shot, hitting a corner 3-pointer on an assist from Nwora, Louisville leads 5-0.

Trapp makes a free throws after being fouled on a drive for Clemson's first point, but Enoch answers with a 3-pointer from the corner. Nwora stumbled to the ground on the possession, but tapped the ball to Enoch for the shot.

Tevin Mack makes a jumper for Clemson's first field goal three minutes into the game. Louisville leads 8-3.

Trapp rolls in a 3-pointer, but Perry answers with a shot from behind the arc on an assist from Sutton. Perry has eight points.

15:17 first half, Louisville leads Clemson 11-6. The Cardinals have made 4 of 6 shots from the field.