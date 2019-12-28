Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Louisville men's basketball completes its non-conference portion of its regular season schedule against Kentucky in Lexington Dec. 28 at Rupp Arena. The third-ranked Cardinals are 11-1 for the eighth time in the last 10 years.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari hasn't lost to Louisville at Rupp Arena in six meetings.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

Kentucky starters: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickly

Louisville wins the tip, Enoch misses a baseline hook shot, but Nwora is fouled on the rebound.

19:27 first half, Hagans picks up a foul as Enoch holds the ball near the elbow.

Sutton scores with a drive and reverse layup.

Louisville forces a shot clock violation on Kentucky's first possession. Perry makes a fade away jumper, Louisville leads 4-0.

Maxey answers with a pull-up jumper for Kentucky.

Maxey gets going in transition, but McMahon draws an offensive foul.

Sutton has a backdoor cut, McMahon delivers a perfect bounce pass for a dunk. Louisville leads 6-2.

17:00 first half, Enoch picks up his first foul as Montgomery works the ball in the low post.

14:39 first half, Williams picks up a foul near the low block, first media timeout. Louisville leads 6-4. The Cardinals are 3 of 10 from the field, the Wildcats are 2 of 5 from the field, but have two turnovers.

13:11 first half, Maxey hits a 3-pointer from the corner, Kentucky leads 7-6, the Wildcats first lead of the game.

11:34 first half, Kentucky leads Louisville 9-6. The Cardinals are 3 of 13 from the field and have several poor offensive possessions.

Enoch scores on two straight possessions, a tip-in on a missed jumper by Nwora and an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Lamarr Kimble. Kentucky leads 11-10.

10:01 first half, Samuell Williamson picks up his second foul, Chris Mack sticking with a freshman.

9:00 first half, Kimble has a drive and scores, Louisville leads 12-11.

8:18 first half, Williamson picks up his third foul on a baseline drive, charged with an offensive foul.

8:02 first half, each team has seven fouls, but neither has been to the free throw line.

7:53 first half, Nwora has a runner in the lane, banking it off the glass and is fouled. He will shoot the game's first free throw after the media timeout. Louisville and Kentucky tied 14-14.

Nwora makes the free throw to give Louisville a lead, but it doesn't last long. Maxey makes a long 3-pointer from the wing.

4:43 first half, Hagans scores in transition, but McMahon answers with a 3-pointer on an assist from Perry. Kentucky leads 21-20.

3:47 first half, final media timeout of the first half. Kentucky leads Louisville 21-20. The Cardinals are shooting 36 percent from the field and 1 of 8 from behind the arc.

1:17 first half, Quickley makes a pair of free throws, Kentucky leads Louisville 27-22, its largest lead.

Kimble finishes with his left hand for a much needed basket for Louisville.

39.9 seconds, Maxey makes two free throws, Kentucky back up five points.

27.2 seconds, Kentucky calls a timeout, leading 29-24. McMahon had Louisville's fifth turnover on the previous possession, passing the ball out of bounds as Kimble moved to the corner.

Maxey hits a 3-pointer on Kentucky's final possession of the first half.

Halftime: Kentucky leads Louisville 32-24.

Louisville is shooting 35 percent from the field and just 1 of 11 on 3-point attempts. Enoch and Sutton each have six points.

Kentucky is shooting 48 percent from the field and hit 4 of 9 3-point shots. Maxey has a game-high 13 points.

Kentucky has a turnover on its opening possession of the second half.

Enoch has a step-through move on Louisville's first possession of the second half, the Cardinals trail 32-26.

17:58 second half, Montgomery scores in transition, Kentucky has its largest lead, 35-26.

16:53 second half, Quickley hits a corner 3-pointer. Kentucky leads Louisville 38-26. Mack calls a timeout. Assistant coach Dino Gaudio is livid on the sideline.

Williamson checks back in for Nwora, Louisville in desperate need of some form of offense.

15:58 second half, Kentucky leads Louisville 38-27. The Cardinals are turning to Sutton offensively, he had a drive and was fouled on the previous possession. Sutton took the ball again and was fouled in the paint. Louisville is 1 of 14 on 3-point attempts.