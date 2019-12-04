Live Blog: Louisville vs. Michigan

Louisville men's basketball hosts fourth-ranked Michigan at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Dec. 3. The Cardinals (7-0) are ranked first in the Associated Press (AP) poll for the third time in program history.

Louisville has won its first seven games of the season for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Michigan (7-0) defeated eighth-ranked Gonzaga in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 29.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Darius Perry, Ryan McMahon

Michigan starters: Isaiah Livers, Jon Teske, Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks

Michigan wins the tip, but misses its first shot, Nwora rebounds.

17:56 first half, Perry hits a jumper, the game's first basket. Michigan has missed its first four shots.

Nwora hits a jumper, Louisville leads Michigan 4-2.

15:59 first half, Louisville leads Michigan 4-2 at the first media timeout. Michigan is 1 of 7 from the field. Louisville isn't much better, shooting 2 of 6 from the field. Louisville has missed all three shots from behind the arc, but has gotten some good looks.

15:21 first half, Nwora makes a free throw, Louisville leads 5-2.

Rough start offensively, the teams combine to shoot just 3 of 20 from the field in the opening six-and-a-half minutes.

11:52 first half, Lamarr Kimble has a steal and passes to Sutton in transition. Sutton is fouled on a layup attempt, will shoot two free throws after the media timeout. Louisville leads Michigan 7-4.

Louisville and Michigan are 5 of 26 from the field. Michigan is shooting 15 percent while Louisville is shooting 23 percent.

Samuell Williamson tips in a missed three by Perry, Louisville leads Michigan 8-4. The freshman has a defensive rebound on the other end.

10:18 first half, Enoch hits a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Perry. Louisville leads 12-4.

9:36 first half, Enoch is fouled following an offensive rebound. The center makes a free throw, Louisville leads Michigan 13-5. Michigan is just 2 of 15 from the field, 13 percent.

8:17 first half, Enoch hits a jumper from the elbow, Louisville leads 15-5.

7:44 first half, McMahon hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 18-5. Michigan calls a timeout. Michigan is 2 of 17 from the field.

5:57 first half, Nwora hits a corner 3-pointer, Louisville leads 21-7. The junior has eight points and five rebounds.

3:12 first half, McMahon is fouled on a drive. He will shoot free throws after the media timeout. Louisville leads Michigan 24-12. Michigan is shooting 15 percent from the field.

40.4 seconds first half, Sutton is fouled on a drive. Nwora had a nice block on Michigan's last possession. Sutton makes both free throws, Louisville leads 28-16.

06.7 seconds first half, Louisville calls a timeout.

Halftime: Louisville leads Michigan 28-18.

Nwora has a team-high 10 points along with eight rebounds. Louisville is shooting 32 percent from the field. Enoch has eight points. Michigan is shooting 20 percent from the field.

Perry makes a baseline floater on the opening possession of the second half.

17:19 second half, Michigan pulls within six points. 30-24, Louisville has had a few bad possessions.

16:41 second half, Nwora banks in a driving runner for a much needed basket. Michigan had pulled with four points, Louisville leads Michigan 32-26.