Live Blog: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville men's basketball returns to the KFC Yum! Center after two consecutive road losses, hosting Syracuse Feb. 19. The Cardinals (21-5 overall, 12-3 in the ACC) struggled offensively last week in losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson, but Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team continues to practice well despite its second two-game losing streak of the season.

Syracuse (14-11 overall, 7-7 in the ACC) lost to Florida State last Saturday, but has won six of its last 10 games. Elijah Hughes leads the Orange and the ACC in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, David Johnson

Syracuse starters: Marek Dolezaj, Elijah Hughes, Bourama Sidibe, Joseph Girard III, Buddy Boeheim

Mack alluded to changing the starting lineup in his press conference prior to the game. Johnson is making his first career start while Williams is making his first start of the season.

Louisville wins the tip off, Sutton makes a 3-pointer from the top of the key after four different players touch the ball on the first possession.

Johnson has a steal, which leads to a transition break. He misses a driving layup attempt.

18:27 first half, Johnson passes to Nwora along the baseline. Nwora is fouled on a dunk attempt. He makes bot free throws, Louisville leads 5-0.

18:12 first half, Dolezaj is fouled on the low block, he makes both free throws.

17:55 first half, McMahon hits a 3-pointer on an assist from Nwora.

Hughes hits a three-pointer from the top of the key, Syracuse trails 8-5.

16:23 first half, Louisville moves the ball around the perimeter and McMahon hits a long three-pointer. Louisville leads 11-5.

16:00 first half, Williams gathered a loose ball under Louisville's basket and calls a timeout. The Cardinals lead 11-5. Syracuse has just three shots because of four turnovers.

14:46 first half, Syracuse turns it over for the fifth time.

14:33 first half, Williams is fouled on a lob from Johnson. He makes one free throw, Louisville leads Syracuse 12-5.

14:01 first half, Sutton answers a three-pointer from Boeheim with a shot from behind the arc. Louisville leads 15-8.

12:52 first half, Mack turns to his bench for the first time. Steven Enoch and Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble check in for Johnson and Williams. Sutton makes a free throw, Louisville leads 18-10.

11:58 first half, Louisville leads Syracuse 20-12. The Cardinals are shooting 40 percent from the field, but Syracuse has six turnovers.

Samuell Williamson checks in for the first time, replacing Sutton.

11:05 first half, Enoch scores in the low post on a hook shot on a pass from McMahon. Louisville leads 22-13.

8:33 first half, Williams is fouled on an entry pass from the high-post from Johnson. Louisville has used several players in the high post as it tries to attack Syracuse's 2-3 zone.

7:50 first half, Louisville leads Syracuse 26-17. The Orange haven't scored in 2:29.

7:12 first half, Johnson receives a pass in the high post from McMahon, making a jumper near the free throw line. Louisville leads 28-19.

6:33 first half, Nwora hits a corner three-pointer on an assist from Johnson following an offensive rebound by Sutton. Louisville leads Syracuse 31-19, its first double-digit advantage of the game.

4:54 first half, Williams gathers an offensive rebound and is fouled following a missed three-pointer by McMahon. Williams makes a free throw, Louisville leads 32-19.

Girard answers with a step-back three-pointer from the top of the key, Syracuse trails by 10 points.

Boeheim hits another shot from behind the arc, Syracuse is within seven points.

3:48 first half, Johnson is fouled on a layup attempt. He will shoot two free throws following the final media timeout of the first half. Louisville leads Syracuse 32-25.

Johnson makes a free throw, he has three assists and no turnovers.

3:31 first half, Darius Perry checks in for the first time. The junior had started the first 26 games for Louisville.