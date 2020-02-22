LouisvilleReport
Live Blog: Louisville vs. North Carolina

After ending a two-game losing streak with a 90-66 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday, Louisville men's basketball hosts North Carolina at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 22. The Cardinals (22-5 overall, 13-3 in the ACC) begin Saturday atop the conference standings following their best start in six years in the ACC. 

David Johnson and Malik Williams started for the first time this season in Louisville's victory over Syracuse as five Cardinals scored in double figures. 

Louisville will honor the 2005 Final Four during a media timeout during the game to recognize the 15-year anniversary. 

North Carolina (10-16 overall, 3-12 in the ACC) has lost six straight games with four of those losses coming by two points or fewer. The Tar Heels lost to Notre Dame 77-76 in South Bend on Monday. Cole Anthony leads North Carolina in scoring with 19.5 points per game. 

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Malik Williams, David Johnson, Ryan McMahon

North Carolina starters: Armano Bacot, Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black, Cole Anthony, Christian Keeling.

Carolina has a pair of misses in their opening two possessions while the Cardinals commit back-to-back turnovers. 

After a handful of drive-and-kicks, guard David Johnson knocks down the open jumper for the first Cardinal points of the afternoon. 

At the first media timeout, we're tied at 3-3 with 15:56 to play in the first half. 

Johnson commits a turnover on one end, but comes back on the fast break and gives the ball back to the Cardinals. Louisville up 5-3 five minutes in. 

