Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Louisville men's basketball plays its first of two consecutive home games, hosting Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 5. The Cardinals (19-3 overall, 10-1 in the ACC) sit atop the ACC with an eight-game winning streak. Louisville defeated NC State in Raleigh last Saturday as Ryan McMahon scored 23 points on seven made 3-pointers.

Louisville's 10-1 start in the ACC is its best start in the conference in six seasons. With a victory over Wake Forest, Louisville would clinch its 18th straight 20-win season.

Wake Forest (10-11 overall, 3-8 in the ACC) defeated Clemson Feb. 1, the Demon Deacons have lost six of their last eight games. Louisville assistant coach Dino Gaudio worked nine seasons at Wake Forest, including three seasons as the team's head coach from 2007-10.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, Darius Perry

Wake Forest: Ody Oguama, Olivier Sarr, Brandon Childress, Torry Johnson, Andrien White

Wake Forest wins the tip, moves the ball around the perimeter until Oguama is called for a traveling violation. Perry misses a corner 3-pointer on Louisville's opening possession.

Johnson scores on Wake Forest's second possession for a 2-0 lead.

18:59 first half, Enoch is fouled on a layup attempt in the low post. He heads to the free throw line. Enoch makes both free throws, the game is tied 2-2.

Childress makes a long 3-pointer from the wing, Wake Forest leads 5-2.

Nwora has a turnover, which leads to a layup from Childress. Nwora answers right back with a shot from behind the arc on an assist from Perry.

17:19 first half, White hits a 3-pointer, Wake Forest leads 10-5.

Nwora blocks a dunk attempt by Oguama, he rose up with the forward to contest the shot and the ball goes out of bounds.

16:22 first half, Nwora hits a corner 3-pointer from Kimble. Wake Forest leads 10-8.

After scoring 23 points against NC State, Ryan McMahon is the first Cardinal off the bench with 16:09 left in the first half. Louisville coach Chris Mack has typically turned to his bench after the first media timeout.

McMahon makes an impact early, making a 3-pointer on an assist from Sutton.

14:40 first half, Wake Forest leads Louisville 14-13. The visitors are 5 of 9 from the field, both teams have made three shots from behind the arc.

David Johnson and Malik Williams check in after the first media timeout. Sutton and Nwora are the only two remaining starters on the floor.

13:48 first half, Chaundee Brown scores in the low post and is fouled. He makes the free throw, Wake Forest leads 19-13.

Isaiah Mucius hits a shot from behind the arc, Wake Forest is on an 8-0 run, shooting 67 percent from the field.

David Johnson ends the run with a tip-in, Louisville trails 22-15.

11:02 first half, Wake Forest leads Louisville 24-17. The Demon Deacons are 9 of 14 from the field as seven different players have scored.

Torry Johnson scores following an offensive rebound, Wake Forest leads 28-17. The Demon Deacons have made 11 of 17 shots.

9:04 first half, Louisville is in the midst of a scoring drought that has lasted more than three minutes as Sutton misses a 3-pointer.

7:54 first half, Wake Forest leads Louisville 28-17. Enoch is charged with a foul. The Cardinals are on a 4:09 scoring drought as Wake Forest is on a 6-0 run. Louisville is 6 of 17 from the field along with six turnovers.

Kimble with Louisville's fourth turnover in four-and-a-half minutes. The Cardinals offense is completely out of sync right now.

Mucius hits a jumper, Wake Forest leads 30-17.

6:29 first half, Brown makes a jumper, forcing Mack to call a timeout. Wake Forest leads Louisville 32-17. Wake Forest is on a 10-0 run as Louisville hasn't scored in more than five-and-a-half minutes.

6:18 first half, Nwora ends an almost six-minute scoring drought, making a 3-pointer, but White answers with a corner 3-pointer for Wake Forest.

5:33 first half, Nwora hits another shot from behind the arc, this time from Williams. Louisville trails 35-23.

4:48 first half, Williams hits a 3-pointer after Sutton grabs an offensive rebound and finds the forward on the perimeter. Louisville's deficit is briefly down to 10 points, but Childress answers with another 3-pointer.

4:07 first half, McMahon is fouled in transition following a turnover. David Johnson checks back in.

3:52 first half, Johnson has a nice drive, but can't finish. After a scrum for the rebound, the ball rolls out of bounds and will return to Wake Forest following the final media timeout of the first half. Wake Forest leads Louisville 39-26. Nwora has 12 points for Louisville.

2:59 first half, McMahon dribbles into a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Louisville trails 39-29 as Wake Forest coach Danny Manning calls a timeout.

Wake Forest has always had an answer for a Louisville basket, Torry Johnson scores to return the visitors' advantage to 12 points.

2:11 first half, Sarr makes a jumper while being fouled by Enoch. He makes the free throw, giving Wake Forest a 15-point lead.

1:30 first half, Williams hits a much needed 3-pointer for Louisville.

Sutton scores on a drive, bringing Louisville within 44-34.

Childress answers with a jumper.

Halftime: Wake Forest leads Louisville 46-34.

The Demon Deacons shoot 60 percent in the first half, making 6 of 14 shots from behind the arc. Louisville goes 41 percent from the field with nine turnovers.

Nwora has 12 points for Louisville. Childress has a team-high 10 points for Wake Forest.