Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boise State

Louisville starters- Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham and Kylee Shook.

Boise State starters- Jayde Christopher, Braydey Hodgins, Riley Lupfer, A'Shanti Coleman and Mallory McGwire

Jones drives and scores on Louisville's opening possession.

Jones forces a five-second violation and Dunham scores in the low post on the ensuing possession. Shook scores on a pass from Evans, the Cardinals have made their first three shots.

7:32 first quarter, Evans finds Shook, who is makes a layup and is fouled. Louisville leads Boise State 8-5.

Evans finds Shook again, her third assist, Louisville leads 10-5.

Jones goes coast-to-coast, scoring in transition on a drive, Louisville leads 12-5.

5:34 first quarter, Jones misses a pair of free throws, Louisville leads Boise State 12-5. The Cardinals are 6 of 11 from the field.

5:00 first quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 12-5. The Cardinals are on a 6-0 run over the last 2:32. Boise State is just 2 of 7 from the field with three turnovers. Shook has six points.

Louisville's 12-0 run ends on a jumper by Jade Loville, but Louisville has scored on three straight possessions, leads 24-7.

Jones checks out for the first time, she has 10 points. Louisville leads 26-14.

Evans hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 31-14.

End of the first quarter: Louisville leads Boise State 31-14. The Cardinals are 13 of 19 from the field, Jones has 10 points, Evans has seven points and three assists.

8:52 second quarter, Elizabeth Dixon steps through the lane for a basket, but Boise State beats Louisville down the floor for a layup after the inbounds pass. Louisville coach Jeff Walz calls a timeout with his team leading 35-20.

Evans hits another 3-pointer, she has 12 points now. Louisville leads 40-22.

Jones has a nice drive and finish with her left hand, Louisville leads Boise State 44-26. Jones and Evans each have 12 points.

Shook blocks a shot, then on the offensive ends scores on an assist from Jones. Louisville leads 46-29.

Balogun hits a 3-pointer from Evans, Louisville leads 53-32. Balogun scores in transition on the next possession.

Halftime: Louisville leads Boise State 58-34. Evans scores as time expires. Evans has 14 points and six assists. Jones has 14 points, Shook has 13 points. Louisville is 25 of 35 from the field.

8:31 third quarter, Dunham makes a free throw, Louisville leads Boise State 61-38.

4:36 third quarter, Evans hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 68-49. Evans is up to 17 points while Jones has 20 points.

End of the third quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 81-58. The Cardinals are shooting 62 percent from the field.

Lindsey Duvall makes a corner 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter.

5:47 fourth quarter, Dixon makes a pair of free throws, Louisville leads Boise State 90-71.

4:43 fourth quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 90-73. Dunham went down awkwardly on a shot in the low post. She was slow to get up, but walks off the court.

1:17 fourth quarter, Dunham checks back in, Louisville leads 96-79.