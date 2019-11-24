Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boise State
Louisville women's basketball closes out its stretch of five consecutive home games to begin the season against Boise State Nov. 24.
Follow along for live updates and analysis.
Louisville starters- Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham and Kylee Shook.
Boise State starters- Jayde Christopher, Braydey Hodgins, Riley Lupfer, A'Shanti Coleman and Mallory McGwire
Jones drives and scores on Louisville's opening possession.
Jones forces a five-second violation and Dunham scores in the low post on the ensuing possession. Shook scores on a pass from Evans, the Cardinals have made their first three shots.
7:32 first quarter, Evans finds Shook, who is makes a layup and is fouled. Louisville leads Boise State 8-5.
Evans finds Shook again, her third assist, Louisville leads 10-5.
Jones goes coast-to-coast, scoring in transition on a drive, Louisville leads 12-5.
5:34 first quarter, Jones misses a pair of free throws, Louisville leads Boise State 12-5. The Cardinals are 6 of 11 from the field.
5:00 first quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 12-5. The Cardinals are on a 6-0 run over the last 2:32. Boise State is just 2 of 7 from the field with three turnovers. Shook has six points.
Louisville's 12-0 run ends on a jumper by Jade Loville, but Louisville has scored on three straight possessions, leads 24-7.
Jones checks out for the first time, she has 10 points. Louisville leads 26-14.
Evans hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 31-14.
End of the first quarter: Louisville leads Boise State 31-14. The Cardinals are 13 of 19 from the field, Jones has 10 points, Evans has seven points and three assists.
8:52 second quarter, Elizabeth Dixon steps through the lane for a basket, but Boise State beats Louisville down the floor for a layup after the inbounds pass. Louisville coach Jeff Walz calls a timeout with his team leading 35-20.
Evans hits another 3-pointer, she has 12 points now. Louisville leads 40-22.
Jones has a nice drive and finish with her left hand, Louisville leads Boise State 44-26. Jones and Evans each have 12 points.
Shook blocks a shot, then on the offensive ends scores on an assist from Jones. Louisville leads 46-29.
Balogun hits a 3-pointer from Evans, Louisville leads 53-32. Balogun scores in transition on the next possession.
Halftime: Louisville leads Boise State 58-34. Evans scores as time expires. Evans has 14 points and six assists. Jones has 14 points, Shook has 13 points. Louisville is 25 of 35 from the field.
8:31 third quarter, Dunham makes a free throw, Louisville leads Boise State 61-38.
4:36 third quarter, Evans hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 68-49. Evans is up to 17 points while Jones has 20 points.
End of the third quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 81-58. The Cardinals are shooting 62 percent from the field.
Lindsey Duvall makes a corner 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter.
5:47 fourth quarter, Dixon makes a pair of free throws, Louisville leads Boise State 90-71.
4:43 fourth quarter, Louisville leads Boise State 90-73. Dunham went down awkwardly on a shot in the low post. She was slow to get up, but walks off the court.
1:17 fourth quarter, Dunham checks back in, Louisville leads 96-79.