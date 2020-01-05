Louisville Maven
Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke

samdraut

Louisville women's basketball returns home to host Duke at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 5. The Cardinals defeated Clemson 75-50 for their second conference win of the season on Thursday.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Duke starters: Jade Williams, Onome Akinbode-James, Kyra Lambert, Miela Goodchild, Haley Gorecki

Louisville wins the tip, moves the ball around the perimeter, then Jones drives in and makes a pull-up jumper from 10 feet. Williams scores on Duke's first possession. 

Gorecki hits a long 3-pointer as the shot clock expires, Duke leads Louisville 5-2. It wasn't a bad defensive possession for Louisville as Duke struggled to find anything in the interior. 

Gorecki makes another 3-pointer, Duke leads 8-2. Her second 3-pointer of the game was more in rhythm. 

6:09 first quarter, Jones scores in transition and is fouled, a much needed basket for Louisville after trailing 12-2. Jones makes the ensuing free throw and Louisville trails by seven points. 

5:55 first quarter, Jones draws an offensive foul near the corner. 

4:41 first quarter, Gorecki scores in transition after Evans has a long 3-point attempt blocked. Duke leads Louisville 16-5, Cardinals coach Jeff Walz calls a timeout. Louisville is 2 of 7 from the field with three turnovers. Duke is 7 of 9 from the field. 

Jones hits a jumper, she has all seven points for Louisville. 

2:52 first quarter, Jones makes a corner 3-pointer, she has 10 points. Duke leads Louisville 20-10. 

End of the first quarter: Duke leads Louisville 22-12. Duke is shooting 64 percent from the field. Jones has 10 points for the Cardinals, the rest of the team is 1 of 9 from the field. 

Yacine Diop makes a jumper on Louisville's first possession of the second quarter.

7:29 second quarter, Balogun makes a corner 3-pointer, Louisville trails Duke 24-17. 

4:33 second quarter, Diop draws an offensive foul. Duke leads 26-19. 

2:49 second quarter, Diop hits a jumper in the lane, Louisville trails Duke 29-23. 

2:15 second quarter, Louisville forces a shot clock violation on a disjointed offensive possession for Duke. Walz calls a timeout, Duke leads 29-23. 

Halftime: Duke leads Louisville 31-25. Duke is shooting 52 percent from the field. Jones has 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Louisville went 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts in the first half. 

Jones hit a 3-pointer from the wing on Louisville's first possession of the second half, Louisville trails 31-28. Mykassa Robinson found the senior, Robinson started the second half. 

Jones scores again on a pass from Balogun, Jones is Louisville's only offense right now, scoring 19 points. 

7:20 third quarter, Jones makes a free throw, Duke leads 35-31. 

6:11 third quarter, Jones hits two free throws, Duke leads 37-33. The senior is carrying Louisville in every way right now, she has 22 points. 

Robinson hits a pull-up jumper near the free throw line. Louisville has been able to score, but can't string together stops right now as Duke always has an answer.

4:21 third quarter, Duke leads Louisville 39-35. Jones surpassed 1,000 career points. 

3:51 third quarter, Jones rebounds a missed 3-pointer and scores, Duke leads 39-37. 

3:10 third quarter, Elizabeth Dixon scores in the low post, Louisville and Duke tied 39-39. 

Balogun rebounds a missed 3-pointer and scores, Louisville takes its first lead since the opening possession of the first quarter.

End of the third quarter, Duke leads Louisville 45-43. Louisville has made just 3 of 19 shots from behind the arc. Jones has 24 points and six rebounds. Evans and Balogun are a combined 3 of 21 from the field. Jones and Evans have played all 30 minutes. 

9:06 fourth quarter, Robinson rebounds a miss and scores to tie the game.

8:52 fourth quarter, Robinson has a steal and passes ahead to Diop, who is fouled on a layup. 

7:14 fourth quarter, Evans hits a corner 3-pointer on an inbounds pass. Louisville leads 49-47. Evans had missed her first eight attempts from behind the arc. 

6:05 fourth quarter, Jones makes a pair of free throws. Louisville leads 51-47. Jones checks out for the first time. 

4:47 fourth quarter, Diop hits a baseline jumper. Louisville leads 53-49 heading into the final media timeout. 

