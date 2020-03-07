Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State

Louisville women's basketball and Florida State compete March 7 in Greensboro for a spot in the ACC Tournament final. The Cardinals (28-3) advanced to the ACC semifinals with a victory over Syracuse yesterday.

Louisville is seeking its second ACC Tournament title. The Seminoles defeated Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham

Florida State starters: Nicki Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfolk, Mo Jones, Kiah Gillespie, Valencia Myers

Louisville wins the tip, but Jones misses a jumper near the elbow on the opening possession.

Gillespie makes a turn around jumper, Florida State leads 2-0 after scoring on its first possession.

Gillespie makes another jumper, Florida State has scored the game's first seven points. The Cardinals have missed their first five shots.

6:41 first quarter, Jones draws an offensive foul. Florida State leads Louisville 7-0.

6:24 first quarter, Shook ends the scoring drought for Louisville, making a three-pointer from the wing.

Shook hits another three-pointer, bringing Louisville within three points.

4:47 first quarter, Jones scores on a transition drive, Louisville trails 9-8.

3:37 first quarter, Dunham scores in the low post after Woolfolk makes a three-pointer, Florida State leads 12-10.

2:51 first quarter, Florida State leads Louisville 14-10. The Seminoles are shooting 60% from the field.

Louisville is suffering a scoring drought that has lasted more than two minutes. Florida State leads 16-10. The Cardinals are 4 of 13 from the field.

End of the first quarter: Florida State leads Louisville 18-10. The Cardinals end the first quarter on a 3:37 scoring drought, shooting 4 of 17 from the field. The Seminoles end the first quarter on a 6-0 run. Louisville's 10 points in the first quarter was a season-low.

Yacine Diop hits a three-pointer to end the scoring drought on Louisville's opening possession, the Cardinals trail 18-13. Jones and Evans are 1 of 10 from the field.

8:27 second quarter, Shook picks up her second foul. It will be interesting to see if coach Jeff Walz holds the senior out of the game for the remainder of the first half. He has shown trust with his players this season, so Shook could possibly return.

7:50 second quarter, Evans makes a three-pointer, her first basket of the game. Louisville trails 21-16.

7:19 second quarter, Evans hits a pair of free throws. Florida State leads 21-18.

6:50 second quarter, Evans hits another three-pointer, this time off a screen from Dunham to tie the score. Evans is on an 8-0 run herself.

5:52 second quarter, Diop gets an offensive rebound and makes a jumper to cap a 10-0 run for Louisville's first lead.

4:23 second quarter, Dunham scores, returning the lead to Louisville, 25-24.

4:04 second quarter, Louisville leads Florida State 25-24.

Florida State is on a two-minute scoring drought.

3:10 second quarter, Evans makes another shot from behind the arc, giving Louisville a 28-26 lead.