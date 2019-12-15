Live Blog: Louisville women's basketball vs. Kentucky

Louisville women's basketball faces undefeated Kentucky in Lexington Dec. 15 at Rupp Arena. The seventh-ranked Cardinals (9-1) defeated Northern Kentucky last week.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats are off to a 10-0 start for the fourth time in coach Matthew Mitchell's tenure.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Kentucky starters: Sabrina Haines, Rhyne Howard, Amanda Paschal, Keke McKinney, Tatyana Wyatt

Louisville wins the tip, but Jones misses a mid-range jump shot on the first possession.

9:14 first quarter, Dunham scores on a drive from the elbow, Louisville leads 2-0.

Haines hits a 3-pointer, Louisville is putting an emphasis on Howard, showing a double team when she receives the ball. She is Kentucky's leading scorer.

Jones scores in transition and Shook blocks a shot on the other end.

Evans throws an alley-oop layup to Jones, Louisville leads 6-3.

Evans makes a jumper, Louisville leads 8-3, Balogun has done a nice job defending Howard on a few of these early possessions.

4:52 first quarter, Louisville leads Kentucky 8-3. Kentucky is 1 of 9 from the field, Howard has yet to score. The Wildcats are on a 3:50 scoring drought and Louisville is on a 6-0 run.

4:08 first quarter, Evans drives, scores and is fouled with three seconds left on the shot clock. Kentucky ended its four-minute scoring drought on its last possession. Evans makes the free throw, Louisville leads Kentucky 11-5.

3:13 first quarter, Howard scores for the first time on a drive, but Elizabeth Dixon makes a layup on a drive and dish by Balogun on Louisville's next possession.

Howard hits a 3-pointer from the wing to even the score at 13-13, but Dixon scores again on the low block.

25.3 first quarter, Evans drives and is fouled. She has had success finding space to create some driving lanes. She makes both free throws.

End of the first quarter: Louisville leads Kentucky 21-16. The Cardinals end the first quarter on a 6-0 run. Louisville is shooting 56 percent from the field. Evans has nine points.

Howard scores on the first possession of the second quarter, she is up to seven points. Dunham answers with a baseline jumper.

8:26 second quarter, Howard muscles her way into the lane, makes a jumper and is fouled. She makes the ensuing free throw. Louisville leads 23-21.

The Cardinals force a shot clock violation on a disjointed Kentucky possession. Louisville leads 25-23.

5:49 second quarter, Howard hits a jumper, ties the score at 25-25. She has 14 points now.

5:07 second quarter, Haines hits a step-back jumper and is fouled. She makes the free throw, Kentucky leads 29-25, Louisville currently on a scoring drought that is over two minutes.

4:46 second quarter, Kentucky leads Louisville 29-25. The Wildcats are on a 6-0 run.

Dunham scores in the lane to end a three-and-half-minute scoring drought.

2:06 second quarter, Kentucky leads 33-27, calls a timeout. Louisville's offense has gotten stagnant the past few minutes. The Cardinals were finding driving lanes early on, but haven't look fluid in the second quarter.

1:37 second quarter, Mykassa Robinson scores a much needed basket for Louisville late in the shot clock.

1:15 second quarter, Jones leaves the floor with a hand injury. Howard makes two free throws. Jones appears to be okay after having her hand examined.

Howard hits a jumper as time expires in the first half.

Halftime: Kentucky leads Louisville 40-31. The Wildcats outscored Louisville by 14 points in the second quarter. Howard has 20 points for the Wildcats. Evans has a team-high 11 points for Louisville.

Louisville is shooting 52 percent from the field, but has eight turnovers. Kentucky is shooting 50 percent from the field.

Kentucky made 6 of 12 shots from behind the arc while Louisville didn't hit a 3-pointer in the first half.

Evans hits a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the third quarter.

8:53 third quarter, Kentucky leads Louisville 43-34, official timeout. The officials are reviewing Kentucky's last possession, Jones was hit hard on a screen.

Louisville is charged with a full timeout, going to be the media timeout of the quarter, so it's going to be 8:53 of unstopped play.