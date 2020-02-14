Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State

After two consecutive losses, Louisville women's basketball faces fourth-ranked NC State, a team that sits atop the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) standings. The Cardinals (21-3 overall, 10-2 in the ACC) lost back-to-back games against Florida State and Syracuse last week.

Louisville hasn't lost three games in a row since the 2011-12 season.

NC State (22-1 overall, 11-1 in the ACC) have won eight games in a row, the longest active streak in the conference, and are 12-0 at home this season. NC State ranks seventh nationally in field goal percentage defense (33.7 percent) and 10th with 9.0 3-pointers made per game.

Elizabeth Balogun returns for the Cardinals after missing two games while playing for the Nigerian National Team in 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia. Norika Konno, who suffered a knee injury, has not played since Jan. 16 against Boston College. Louisville coach Jeff Walz is unsure if Konno will be able to return to the Cardinals' guard rotation this year.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

NC State starters: Aislinn Konig, Kai Crutchfield, Jakia Brown-Turner, Kayla Jones, Elissa Cunane

Louisville wins the tip, moves the ball around the perimeter, but struggles to find anything. NC State forces a shot clock violation as Balogun ends the possession with the ball in her hands while on the wing.

Jones rebounds a missed shot and has a put-back, NC State scores on its first possession.

Louisville has another turnover, two straight turnovers to begin the game.

8:21 first quarter, Dunham grabs and offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Balogun. Dunham makes one free throw, Louisville trails 4-1.

8:07 first quarter, Cunane is fouled on the low block by Dunham. Walz was hesitant to double-team the center because of NC State's perimeter shooters. Cunane is the only player in the ACC averaging a double-double this season.

7:50 first quarter, Dunham hits a jumper from the elbow, Louisville's first field goal. NC State leads 6-3.

6:35 first quarter, Evans has a baseline drive and finishes with a tough shot off the glass. Louisville trails by a point.

6:06 first quarter, Shook scores on a layup, Louisville takes its first lead.

5:21 first quarter, Evans drives following a screen, she finishes a pull-up jumper in the lane and is fouled. She makes the free throw, Louisville leads 10-6. The Cardinals are on a 9-0 run.

Shook scores on an offensive rebound and put-back, Louisville is on an 11-0 run, leads 12-6. NC State has missed its last six shots, gone more than four minutes without scoring.

3:17 first quarter, Jones hits a 3-pointer, extending the run to 14-0 in the last five minutes. Louisville leads 15-5.

Hunter ends the scoring drought with a 3-pointer. NC State trails 15-8

1:29 first quarter, Louisville leads NC State 15-8. NC State is 3 of 14 from the field, suffered a scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes.

Evans misses a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Jones rebounds the ball and scores on a put-back.

Jones scores on a turnover in transition, Louisville leads 19-8.

End of the first quarter, Louisville leads NC State 19-8. NC State shoots 20 percent from the field in the first quarter, its eight points tie the season-low for points in a quarter for the Wolfpack. Jones has a team-high seven points for Louisville.

Cunane loses her balance and the ball, forcing a jump ball on the opening possession of the second quarter. She has just six touches thus far.

9:16 second quarter, Cunane is fouled by Elizabeth Dixon following a move in the low post. Dixon was working hard to prevent Cunane from receiving the entry pass. Cunane hits both free throws.

8:24 second quarter, Mykasa Robinson rattles in a baseline jumper, Louisville leads NC State 21-10.

8:05 second quarter, Jada Boyd drives, scores and is fouled. She completes the three-point-play with a free throw.

7:45 second quarter, Yacine Diop hits a 3-pointer from the wing, Louisville leads 24-13. The shot from behind the arc is Diop's eighth 3-pointer this season.

6:37 second quarter, Boyd is called for an offensive foul as Diop draws a charge.

5:58 second quarter, Cunane is fouled. She makes one free throw. She is 5 of 6 from the free throw line, but is 0 of 4 on shots from the field. Louisville leads 24-16.

5:33 second quarter, Jones hits another 3-pointer, she has 10 points. Louisville leads 27-16.

4:35 second quarter, Louisville forces a shot clock violation. The Cardinals lead 27-16.

4:17 second quarter, Robinson is fouled on a jumper in the paint, she makes one free throw, giving Louisville its largest lead, 28-16.

3:28 second quarter, Evans has a nice drive and left-handed finish.

Brown-Turner makes NC State's first 3-pointer. NC State trails 30-19.

Konig makes a floater in the lane, NC State is on a 7-0 run over the past two minutes, trailing by seven points.

Evans makes a 3-pointer, ending Louisville's scoring drought.

Halftime: Louisville leads NC State 33-23.

Evans and Jones each have 10 points for Louisville. NC State is shooting 25 percent from the field.

NC State closes within single digits with a basket on the opening possession of the second half.

9:00 third quarter, Balogun is fouled on a drive. She makes one free throw. Louisville leads 34-25.

8:26 third quarter, Dunham sets a screen for Jones, who makes a pull-up jumper near the elbow, returning Louisville's lead to double digits.

Diop makes a jumper along the baseline. Shook played Cunane well defensively on the previous possession, forcing a missed shot.

Konig misses a 3-pointer from the top of the key, NC State is 1 of 14 on shots from behind the arc.

5:02 third quarter, Brown-Turner is fouled on a drive by Diop. Brown-Turner makes both free throws, NC State trails Louisville 40-31.

Dixon blocks a Cunane shot, Evans scores on a floater in the paint on the ensuing Louisville possession.

2:30 third quarter, Kayla Jones scores in the low post, a 10-4 run for NC State. Louisville leads 42-35.

Shook scores on an entry pass by Jazmine Jones following a timeout by Walz. Louisville leads 44-35.

1:31 third quarter, Boyd has a nice-step through move in the low post for a basket and is fouled. Boyd makes the free throw, NC State trails 44-40.

43.0 third quarter, Shook scores in the low post. Louisville leads 46-40.

End of the third quarter, Louisville leads NC State 46-40. The Wolfpack end the third quarter on a 15-8 run.

9:28 fourth quarter, Cunane hits a 3-pointer, her first made field goal of the game. She had missed her first eight shots. NC State trails 46-43.

7:35 fourth quarter, Brown-Turner grabs an offensive rebound and is fouled. She misses both free throws.

7:21 fourth quarter, Diop drops a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Louisville leads 49-43.

Brown-Turner answers with a shot from behind the arc.

Balogun scores on a drive, Louisville leads 51-46.

6:00 fourth quarter, Jones scores on a drive. Louisville leads 53-47.

5:25 fourth quarter, Jazmine Jones hits a 3-pointer, Louisville leads 56-48.

4:52 fourth quarter, Balogun scores on a drive. Louisville leads 58-48.

4:07 fourth quarter, Diop feeds Shook late in the shot clock for a basket. Louisville is on a 9-1 run. NC State has gone over three minutes without a field goal.

2:23 fourth quarter, Evans is fouled. Louisville is really working the clock right now.

2:00 fourth quarter, Kayla Jones scores an is fouled, ending Louisville's 7-0 run.

1:35 fourth quarter, Jazmine Jones makes two free throws. Louisville leads 62-51.

31.5 seconds left, Balogun makes a 3-pointer. Louisville leads NC State 65-56.