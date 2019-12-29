Louisville Maven
Live Blog: Louisville vs. Syracuse

samdraut

Louisville women's basketball starts its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion of its schedule with Syracuse Dec. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center. 

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters: Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Syracuse starters: Kiara Lewis, Gabrielle Cooper, Emily Engstler, Digna Strautmane, Amaya Finklea-Guity

Louisville wins the tip, but Shook misses a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Syracuse rebounds. 

Strautmane makes a corner 3-pointer for the game's first points. Lewis scores on the next possession, Syracuse leads 5-0. 

8:01 first quarter, Balogun makes a pull-up jumper for Louisville's first points. The Cardinals have looked a little out of sorts offensively. 

7:15 first quarter, Strautmane makes another corner 3-pointer, Jones answers at the other end with a jumper from the free throw line. Syracuse leads Louisville 8-4. 

6:09 first quarter, Syracuse leads Louisville 10-4. The Cardinals are 2 of 10 from the field. 

5:02 first quarter, Yacine Diop is the first Cardinal off the bench.

4:58 first quarter, Syracuse leads Louisville 10-8. The Cardinals are shooting 31 percent from the field. 

Jones ties the score with a jumper, she has 10 points. 

Jones hits another jumper to give Louisville a 12-10 lead, the Cardinals are on an 8-0 run.

2:32 first quarter, Teisha Hyman scores in the paint and is fouled, making the ensuing free throw. Syracuse leads Louisville 15-13. 

54.8 seconds first quarter, Balogun makes two free throws, Louisville and Syracuse tied 17-17.

End of the first quarter: Syracuse leads Louisville 20-19. Syracuse is shooting 54 percent from the field and has made three shots from behind the arc. Jones has a team-high eight points for Louisville. 

