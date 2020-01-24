Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville women's basketball hosts Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 23 with a 10-game winning streak after consecutive road victories last week.

The Cardinals (18-1 overall, 7-0 in the ACC) tip off at 8 p.m. against a Virginia team that has played the nation's toughest schedule. The Cavaliers (7-11 overall, 2-5 in the ACC) are winless in five games against Associated Press (AP) top-25 ranked teams this season.

Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Louisville starters Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Jazmine Jones, Bionca Dunham, Kylee Shook

Virginia starters: Carole Miller, Dominique Toussaint, Jocelyn Willoughby, Lisa Jablonowski, Amandine Toi

Louisville wins the tip and the opening possession ends on a made 3-pointer by Shook.

Shook scores again, this time in the low post on an assist from Dunham. Louisville leads 5-0.

Virginia scores four straight points, but Balogun ends the brief run with a driving layup. Louisville has been able to get where it wants to offensively early on.

Miller hits a baseline jumper, Virginia has scored on three straight possessions, Louisville leads 7-6.

Willoughby hits a corner 3-pointer for Virginia's first lead, 9-7.

Evans answers with a shot from behind the arc.

5:49 first quarter, Shook hits a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Louisville's second straight shot from behind the arc. Louisville leads 13-9.

4:38 first quarter, Louisville lead Virginia 13-11. Both teams are shooting over 50 percent from the field. Shook has eight points for Louisville, going 3 of 4 from the field. Miller has made all three of her shots for Virginia.

Elizabeth Dixon checks in for Louisville after the media timeout.

Yacine Diop has a steal, leading to a transition attack that Virginia slows. Jones drives into the lane, but is charged with an offensive foul.

Mykasa Robinson checks in for Jones.

2:21 first quarter, Evans hits a 3-pointer on an assist from Robinson, Louisville leads 18-11.

Evans makes another 3-pointer after Virginia ended its scoring drought that went on for more than four-and-a-half minutes. Louisville leads 23-13.

End of the first quarter: Louisville lead Virginia 25-13. Diop scored in transition with several seconds left before time expired in the quarter. The Cardinals shot 71 percent from the field, finishing the first quarter on a 12-2 run. Evans has a team-high nine points.

Dunham scores in the low post on Louisville's opening possession of the second quarter, her second basket of the game. Coach Jeff Walz talked about Dunham's importance on the defensive end, but she is being used offensively tonight as well.

8:34 second quarter, Louisville leads 29-13, Virginia calls a timeout after Dunham scores for the second straight possession.

After missing a shot on Louisville's last possession, Dunham scores again, this time on an assist from Robinson.

7:10 second quarter, Evans is fouled in transition. She makes both free throws, Louisville leads Virginia 33-15.

Evans scores on a drive for Louisville's first 20-point lead of the game. The Cardinals are having their way offensively right now, shooting 70 percent and getting into the lane at ease.

4:53 second quarter, Louisville leads Virginia 35-17.

2:03 second quarter, Walz calls a timeout with six seconds left on the shot clock following a jump ball. Louisville leads 37-20, but is on a 2:32 scoring drought.

Halftime: Louisville leads Virginia 39-22.

Evans has 15 points, Shook and Dunham each have eight points for Louisville. The Cardinals are shooting 50 percent from the field, but went on a four-minute scoring drought late in the second quarter.

Shook hits a baseline jumper, Louisville leads 43-22 two minutes into the second half.