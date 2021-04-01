Louisville to Participate in 2022 Maui Invitational

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

MAUI, Hawaii – The University of Louisville men's basketball team is among an impressive eight-team field announced today for the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.



In addition to Louisville, the 39th annual event will include Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech for the tournament on Nov. 21-23, 2022, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.



It will be the Cardinals' fourth appearance in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and first in 18 years. In its last time as a participant in 2004, UofL lost to Iowa before beating host Chaminade and Stanford. Louisville was also a participant in 1989 and 2000.



Teams that have participated in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational throughout the event's history own 69 of the 81 NCAA championships, and seven of those schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.



"The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season," said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom. "The 2022 field is no exception, and we could not be more excited to return to our home yet again at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui."



The impressive collection of programs boasts a combined 237 NCAA Tournament appearances, 36 Final Four berths, 8 NCAA Tournament Championship Titles, and one AP Coach of the Year winner. Four of the 2022 participants are ranked in the top 35 all-time winningest schools, including Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State and Arkansas and two schools advanced to the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Creighton making it to the Sweet Sixteen and Arkansas continuing to the Elite Eight.



Travel packages for the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be available at a later date.

