Louisville won't fill roster spots left by transfers next season

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball probably won’t fill the roster spots left vacant by the transfers by Lindsey Duvall and Seygan Robins. Louisville head coach Jeff Walz doesn’t expect the scholarships left by the pair of guards to be used.

“I don’t see us filling those spots for the upcoming season at all,” Walz said. “I’m not going to say it will never happen just in case something might surprise me.”

Walz said there aren’t high school players available in the Class of 2020 that would be able to contribute to the team next season. With two verbal commitments in guard Payton Verhulst and forward Sydni Schetnan in the 2021 recruiting class, Louisville can continue to recruit high school players heading into their senior years.

“We are looking for some high school players and will continue to look at them,” Walz said. “If we get one or two that we like, sure, we will sign then. If not, we will wait to see what comes from the transfer portal.”

Louisville had success last offseason with the transfer portal, landing Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon from Georgia Tech.

After entering the transfer portal, Robins, a 5-foot-10 guard, announced that she is transferring to UT Martin. Duvall decided to transfer to Northern Kentucky.

“I want to wish the both of them the best of luck, great kids. We had some good talks about this process, their families were outstanding,” Walz said. “It’s two players that I think enjoyed their time here, but they wanted the opportunity to play more.”

Walz does not anticipate any additional transfers from the current roster.

Basketball

samdraut