Report: Louisville Adds Furman to 2021-22 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Furman to their 2021-22 schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Cardinals and Paladins were reportedly scheduled to play this past season, until the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back college basketball’s start date, thus shortening non-conference schedules across the sport. Louisville is 4-0 all-time vs. Furman, most recently winning 104-63 on Dec. 22, 2002.

This past season, the Paladins went just 16-8 and 10-5 in the Southern Conference under fourth year head coach Bob Richey. They clinched the No. 3 seed in the SoCon Tournament, but were upset by No. 6 VMI in overtime, 91-90.

Slowly but surely, Louisville's non-conference schedule is starting to come together. They are headlining the 2021 Empire Classic, accompanied by Gonzaga, Providence and Oklahoma State, and will face two of the three aforementioned teams. They will travel to both Kentucky and Cincinnati, while also playing a yet-to-be-named opponent in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

