Report: Louisville to Face Oklahoma State in 2022 Armed Forces Classic

The matchup was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before COVID-19 shelved the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball team is set to face Oklahoma State as part of the 2022 Armed Forces Classic, according to Bracketeer.org's Rocco Miller. The game will be played at the Marine Corps Base Camp in Lejeune, North Carolina, and a date was not mentioned by Miller.

The Cardinals and Cowboys were originally slated to square off in the 2020 iteration of the Armed Forced Classic, until the event was shelved both that year and in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be Louisville's second time participating in the Armed Forces Classic, after defeating Minnesota 81-66 back in 2014 at Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen. The Cards owns a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series against the Cowboys, last facing them in the second round of the 1993 NCAA Tournament and securing a 78-63 win.

This past season, Oklahoma State went just 15-15 and 8-10 in the Big 12 under fifth-year head coach Mike Boynton. They were barred from playing in the postseason due to their role in the 2017 Adidas pay-for-play corruption scandal.

The Cardinals' non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season is starting to take shape. They have home games against both Bellarmine and Western Kentucky on tap, and the location for their annual rivalry matchup vs. Kentucky is yet to be determined. Louisville will also play three games in Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational, as well as a yet-to-be-announced opponent in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Kenny Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

