Report: Louisville to Play in 'Bahamas Based MTE' in November

The Cardinals are reportedly heading to the Bahamas this fall to play in another multi-team event for the 2021-22 season.
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program is finalizing an agreement to play in a 'Bahamas based MTE' this upcoming November as part of their 2021-21 non-conference schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Cardinals will be replacing NC State in the MTE's four-team field, are are joining Mississippi State, Maryland and Richmond, according Rothstein. Louisville will be facing Mississippi State in the first round matchup of the MTE.

While Rothstein does not mention dates or a specific location, Stadium's Jeff Goodman has more details on his 2021-22 Events Schedule. It is called the 'Cable Beach Championship', and as the name suggests, will take place on Cable Beach outside of Nassau. The dates are Thursday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Slowly but surely, Louisville's non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season is starting to take shape. They will host Navy on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and travel to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 18, as well as both Kentucky and Cincinnati, although dates are not yet announced for the latter two.

The Cardinals will also play a yet to be named opponent as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and are also taking part in the 2021 Empire Classic alongside Providence, Oklahoma State, and national runner-up Gonzaga.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

