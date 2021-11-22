Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Men's Basketball to Host Bellarmine in 2022, 2023

    The Cardinals have not played the Knights in the regular season since 2006.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will host Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center for a regular season matchup during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the university announced Monday.

    The move comes after Bellarmine's cooperation with Louisville to ensure that the Cardinals' volleyball team - who is currently ranked No. 1 in the country -  would be able to serve as a host at Freedom Hall for the upcoming 2021 NCAA Volleyball Regionals in early December.

    "We sincerely appreciate Scott Wiegandt, Scott Davenport and the entire Bellarmine Athletics staff working with us to help provide a solution to potentially host a NCAA Volleyball Regional," athletic director Vince Tyra said.

    "Our undefeated and top-ranked volleyball team has earned the opportunity with their exceptional season to play at home in Louisville. Bellarmine's willingness and cooperation has provided that opportunity should our team advance and our site be chosen."

    The Cardinals and Knights have only met 12 times during the regular season, and just once since 1971. Their last matchup came on Dec. 10, 2006, with Louisville coming out on top with a 76-64 win.

    Read More

    The programs had previously played each other 11 times between 1960 and 1971, while Louisville was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, and Bellarmine a Division II school.

    (Photo of Quentin Snider: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    9BA4C5A0-CB97-4CE5-A7A2-A92DF078952D
    Basketball

    Louisville Men's Basketball to Host Bellarmine in 2022, 2023

    just now
    USATSI_17190212_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville's Malik Cunningham Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17207197_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 11

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17190398_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Duke

    9 hours ago
    022744AE-64F6-4387-863F-42C9C73FD6CC
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit D'Angelo Hutchinson

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_11727729_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Kentucky

    Nov 21, 2021
    95E144B1-3C0A-4809-8974-C9EF7431320E
    Basketball

    Louisville Dissatisfied with Performance Against Detroit Mercy

    Nov 21, 2021
    5AB84C37-F94E-48EC-9BAE-895CF8E48249
    Football

    Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky

    Nov 20, 2021