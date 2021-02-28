Louisville Defeats Duke to Complete Regular Season Sweep

The Cardinals earn a much-needed win to their NCAA Tournament resume en route to sweeping the Blue Devils in the regular season.

(Photo of David Johnson: Natalie Ledonne via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

DURHAM, N.C. - Heading into their final three games of the regular season and in dire need of a marquee win, the Louisville men's basketball program earned one of their best victories of the season, toppling Duke 80-73 in overtime at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Cardinals complete a regular season sweep of the Blue Devils, having defeated them at the KFC Yum! Center back on Jan. 23. Louisville moves to 13-5 on the season and their 7-4 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference maintains their four-seed and double bye for the ACC Tournament with two games left in the regular season. Louisville also earns their first Quadrant 1 win.

Duke falls to 11-9 and 9-7, likely putting a damper on their chances to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid.

Carlik Jones stuffed the stat sheet with a team-best 25 points, six rebounds and four assists; Samuell Williamson notched his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jae'Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Like in the first game against the Blue Devils, Matthew Hurt was once again a problem for Duke, as he poured in 16 first half points and a career-high 37 points for the game. However, Louisville countered with multiple contributors out of the gates, as Jones, Johnson and Withers all scored nine first half points.

On top of the offensive efficiency in the first half, the Cardinals also had an excellent presence on the boards. Louisville went into halftime out-rebounding Duke by 10, and 41-33 for the game, as well as holding them to zero first half offensive rebounds. While Duke shot 48.0% in the first half, their 26 points was their lowest first-half total of the season.

Then out of halftime, Duke started to get players not named Matthew Hurt to step up their game. Louisville led by as much as twelve in the early goings of the second half, but then the Blue Devils used a 13-2 run to get back in the game.

Down one with 14 seconds left, Jones went to the free throw line, but could only connect on one of his two shots. Louisville got the offensive board, but Jones could not convert the jumper, sending the game to overtime.

Louisville had to go on without David Johnson, as he fouled out in the final minute of regulation, but the Cardinals were able to jump out in front first and hold the Blue Devils at bay for the entirety of the period. Jones scored seven points and Quinn Slazinski scored five during overtime.

Next up for Louisville, they will play their final road game of the season and face Virginia Tech at the Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, Mar. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

